NFT MakersPlace platform raises $ 30 million from Eminem and other investors

A $ 30 million fundraiser from Coinbase, Eminem and Sony Music

The well-known marketplace MakersPlace has just closed its Series A with many investors, and several well-known names stand out such as Eminem and his manager Paul Rosenberg, or NFL player Larry Fitzgerald.

This isn’t the first time the names NFT and Eminem have come together. The Detroit rapper released NFTs last April on Nifty Gateway, generating nearly $ 1.79 million in total sales.

Among the other investors in this round, can be found Bessemer Venture Partners, Pantera Capital, Coinbase Ventures, Sony Music Entertainment, Draper Dragon Digital, Uncork Capital and 9Yards Capital, but also Tobi Lütke, founder and CEO of Shopify, 3LAU, DJ and entrepreneur in NFTs, William Ruphrecht, former CEO of Sotheby’s, and Acquavella Galleries.

In its press release, the MakersPlace team affirms its objective to continue to build a product for and by creators and collectors:

“We see this fundraising as an ongoing validation of our mission. We will continue to push the boundaries and give digital creators better tools and services, while finding other ways to present digital art and NFTs to a large collective audience. From the start, we have always focused on trust, quality and ease of use for our artists and passionate collectors, and we will only redouble our efforts in this direction. “

A marketplace in partnership with Christie’s

It is through its partnership with the auction house Christie’s for the sale of “EVERYDAY’S – THE FIRST 5000 DAYS” by the artist Beeple that MakersPlace became known to the general public. As a reminder, this work, compiling 5,000 Beeple creations, one per day, for more than 13 years, sold for $ 69.3 million last March.

The figures given by the Ethereum-based platform are impressive.

Over $ 100 million in transaction volume since early 2021; A multiplication of its users by 10 in 7 months.

An explosion of the NFT market in 2021

This lifting is not surprising given the current context. According to DappRadar, sales of NFT reached 2.47 million dollars in the first half of 2021 against 13.7 million in 2020, a multiple of 180. The reasons are many, but it is sure that the NFTs are here to stay then that fundraising continues and continues over the months.

We can cite as examples:

The raising of 100 million OpenSea, bringing its valuation to more than 1 billion dollars; Raising 10 million from NIFTY’S, Mark Cuban’s company; The fundraising of more than 500 million Sorare, French flagship; The raising of more than 140 million Animoca Brands, developer of NFTs games.

This rush for NFTs is not trivial, as brands and celebrities realize the impact of this new technology transcending a multitude of sectors. Welcome to NFT Summer.

