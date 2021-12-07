Nifty Gateway Introduces Solution to Reduce Ethereum Fees by 70%

Nifty Gateway plans to cut Ethereum fees by 70%

Nifty Gateway is one of NFT’s “historic” buying and selling platforms. Until then, it had presented itself more as a digital art gallery, focusing on artist drops. But since the end of October, the platform seems to want to hang up the wagons with the rest of the ecosystem, and “big” projects like Bored Ape Yacht Club or Pudgy Penguins.

The platform is therefore opening up to a wider audience, and this goes hand in hand with another desire: that of reducing transaction costs. The two founders of Nifty Gateway, Duncan and Griffin Cock Foster, have indeed revealed that the platform will implement a solution to reduce these by 70%.

For this, Nifty Gateway will rely on a “semi-custodial” model. This means that the platform will support certain mechanisms of transactions that take place from one wallet to another. This greatly reduces the number of steps that will take place on the blockchain, according to Duncan Cock Foster:

“Only things that need to take place on the blockchain will take place on the blockchain. “

A way to compete with other platforms

The Nifty Gateway custody system, which already existed, will therefore take over between the seller and the buyer, in order to reduce costs. For the latter, not much changes in terms of sales. But the difference, of course, is that they’ll have to go through a more centralized model to complete the transaction, which sets the platform apart from its immediate competitors.

For the co-founders of Nifty Gateway, it’s a small price to pay, when you see the change it can bring:

“We are really hopeful and optimistic and believe this will be a blessing for the entire NFT ecosystem, while also helping a lot of projects that are experiencing high transaction costs. “

The platform is betting that users will forgive Nifty Gateway for a more centralized model, given the sums potentially saved:

“Ethereum gas charges have become a real problem […]. If you spend $ 200 on an NFT and the gas charge for the purchase is $ 100, most of the time you will choose not to buy it. “

Ethereum’s transaction fees: the never-ending story

Whether we agree or not, one thing is certain: Ethereum’s average transaction fees continue to reach levels deemed excessive by the crypto-community. This is particularly the case when new uses – such as metaversees – would require very low fees to include small transactions. Earlier this month, the average fee for using Ethereum was still over $ 56:

Evolution of average transaction fees on Ethereum – Source: Glassnode

This is not enough for now to really threaten the hegemony of Ethereum, which remains the most widely used blockchain for NFTs – by far. But the issue of fees is becoming more pressing, as other competitors, including Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ADA), begin to enter the realm of non-fungible tokens.

