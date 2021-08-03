Nigerian city of Lagos ‘risk of sinking’ faces flooding, sea level rise

Lagos, Nigeria – On Aug. 2, CNN reports on the Nigerian city of Lagos problem. Africa’s most populous city during the rainy season that face floods and sea level rise Until experts warn that soon the city could become an uninhabitable city.

residents of nigeria Africa’s most populous country It is accustomed to annual flooding across coastal cities in the months of March-November. However, mid-July The main business district of Lagos Island has experienced one of the worst floods in recent years.

Every year!!!! Same same in Lagos!!

Nothing is ever done about flooding but to tell citizens to move…..

Pls keep your saloon cars at home o.

Even SUVs dey swim 🏊‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/bN31UuLOzK

— Kate Henshaw (@HenshawKate) July 16, 2021

Photos and videos posted on social media showed cars flooded after torrential rains. resulting in a paralysis of the economy With an estimated cost of approximately 4 billion US dollars per year or 131,870 million baht per year

Scientific estimates show that Lagos, a city of more than 24 million people, is a small city. on the Atlantic coast of Nigeria It may become uninhabitable by the end of the 21st century due to rising sea levels.

a study led by The Institute of Development Studies said the problem was exacerbated by “The drainage system is inadequate and poorly maintained. and uncontrollable urban growth.”

I bring you update from Lagos island.😂😂😂

Swim your way home and be safe.#Lekki#Lagos pic.twitter.com/gtwOjpqktP

— Jae😘 (@BelindaIjeoma) July 16, 2021

The Nigerian Hydrology Bureau (NIHSA) forecasts flooding to become more severe in September. which is often the peak of the rainy season

coastal erosion

Lagos, part of the Nigerian mainland. and various islands It is battling the problem of eroding coastlines that put the city at risk of flooding. Nigerian environmentalist Seyifunmi Adebote said that due to global warming and long-term human action,

while environmental experts say Sand mining for construction is a key factor in coastal erosion in Lagos.

Nigerian Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) spokesman Manzo Ezekiel said the banks of Lagos’ Victoria Island were being eroded. especially in the Victoria Island area of ​​Lagos. There is a problem with this river bank being eroded. Rising water levels are eating the land.

The Victoria Island There is a wealthy neighborhood of Lagos. A new coastal city called “Eko Atlantic” (Eko Atlantic) is under construction on land reclamation from the Atlantic Ocean. and will be protected from rising water levels with an 8-kilometer-long wall made of concrete blocks

Although the ambitious project could help reduce housing shortages in other parts of the city, Ezekiel fears that Land reclamation will put pressure on other coastal areas. Other critics argue that adjacent areas protected by walls are vulnerable to tidal surges.

Coastal towns are at risk of being sunk.

Coastal lowland cities in many parts of the world could be permanently underwater by 2100, according to a study by the Climate Central research group. The impact may be at risk below the high-tide line if sea levels continue to rise.

Studies indicate that as a result of heat-trapping pollution from human activities. Rising sea levels could result in chronic flooding within three decades, higher than what is now land of 300 million people, and that by 2100 the area now with a population of 200 million could be permanently below high tide.

It is predicted that global sea levels will rise more than 6 feet (2 meters) by the end of the 21st century. which experts say Less than 2 meters above sea level is in a terrible condition. Because the Nigerian coastline is a flat area.

In a 2012 study from England’s Plymouth University, A sea level rise of only 3-9 feet (1-3 meters) “will have a catastrophic impact on human activities” in the Nigerian coastal environment.

Mr Adebote said The fate of Lagos will depend on that. How do we prioritize scientific predictions? And we will take the corresponding action as countermeasures. “That was only a matter of time before nature retaliated and this could be catastrophic.”

Nigeria faces severe floods

Long-standing floods in coastal Nigeria have killed many and displaced many, according to NEMA data showing that floods in 2020 directly affected more than two million people, killing at least 69. More than 200,000 people killed 158 people.

“Every year we see floods in Nigeria. It’s a problem from climate change. And we live with it,” Mr Ezekiel said.

In addition to the vulnerability of Lagos to climate change, Poor drainage systems and clogged gutters in the city’s vast streets could also increase the challenge of flooding.

“Heavy enough with climate change that contributes to sea level rise. What you see in this video is a clear drainage problem,” a social media user tweeted in response to a recent video of the flooding in Lagos.

However, while flooding in some areas Low-income neighborhoods built on reclaimed wetlands have to contend with drowning homes.

put the city of Lagos above the water

Mr Adebote said to keep the city of Lagos in the face of floods and rising sea levels must adapt to climate change must consider that infrastructure that is the drainage system waste management facilities housing structure How flexible and adaptable? in the face of environmental pressures and when faced with an increasing population

Although authorities in Lagos began to clear water channels to provide permanent relief from the floods, And Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his willingness to cooperate with global partners in tackling climate change. with US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris

But Mr Adebote noted that The government’s response to most climate work is poor. As there is a lot to do and will be done consistently and carefully on the part of the various stakeholders for Nigeria. To work properly in the climate especially in adapting to the impacts that are already threatening our livelihoods.

