nine confirmed cases in France

Nine cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 have been detected so far in France, the health ministry said on Friday.

Eight cases have been confirmed in metropolitan France and are spread over five different regions: Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur, Ile-de-France, Pays de la Loire and Grand Est region, according to the General Management of Health.

The first case of the Omicron variant was detected on Reunion Island, in a traveler returning from Mauritius, after a trip to Mozambique.

“To date, the majority of sequenced cases come from South Africa”, specifies the same source, adding that “these cases and their contacts are followed closely by the local health authorities”.

According to the Minister of Health Olivier Véran, the Omicron variant “has probably been circulating for several weeks” in France.

Invited Friday morning on France Info, the minister explained that the laboratories have sequenced suspected positive cases which “had been diagnosed more than a week ago even before the Omicron variant was tracked in Europe”.

According to the Ministry of Health, 48,416 cases were identified Thursday in France, a daily average over 7 days of 36,700, against less than 6,000 a month earlier.

This increase is reflected in the hospital with 10,790 Covid patients currently admitted to the various hospital structures in the country, including 1,934 in critical care services, against around 6,600 and 1,000 a month earlier.

A new Health Defense Council is to be held on Monday to “see if there is need to take additional measures,” Prime Minister Jean Castex announced Thursday.

The Covid has killed nearly 120,000 people in France since the start of the pandemic. Almost 90% of the population aged over 12 is vaccinated, one of the highest vaccination coverage in the European Union.

