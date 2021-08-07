North Korea: “Half ten thousand” fleeing rain, flooding through the roof aggravate the famine crisis

Follow the news, press follow, live news

More than 5,000 people in North Korea have fled after torrential rains triggered widespread flooding.

A video clip aired on the North Korean state broadcaster KCTV. More than 1,100 homes were destroyed, with more than 1,100 houses destroyed, roads and bridges cut off.

Thousands of hectares of farmland in South Hamgyong Province The eastern part was submerged as many river banks collapsed. As a result, a huge mass of water flows into the community.

The North’s Meteorological Agency said heavy rains will continue until Aug. 10, affecting the central and eastern regions. Order all sectors to accelerate the prevention and suppression of the severity of natural disasters.

This latest flood reinforces the problem of starvation to a more serious crisis. Kim Jong-un previously said that part of the food shortage was because the agricultural sector was unable to reach its rice and grain harvesting targets. Due to the typhoon that caused a major flood last year

Related news: