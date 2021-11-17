NYDIG becomes an official partner of the Houston Rockets for Bitcoin (BTC) services

A partnership to promote cryptocurrencies

On its Twitter account, New York Digital Investment Group (NYDIG) unveiled its new partnership with the Houston Rockets basketball team to set up services around Bitcoin (BTC).

As the Official #Bitcoin Platform of the @HoustonRockets, we’ll be working with the franchise to grow the Bitcoin network through access, educational programs, and community support initiatives. For more information: https://t.co/6d44YBPySk pic.twitter.com/1i2j9n6JF9

– NYDIG (@NYDIG_BTC) November 16, 2021

NYDIG is specialized in cryptocurrency services. As such, it has its own platform and offers companies the technology and infrastructure to turn to Bitcoin.

Moreover, the objective of this partnership is to allow the Houston Rockets franchise to remain at the forefront of technology and to offer Bitcoin-related services to its community.

This is what Gretchen Sheirr, president of commercial operations for the Rockets explains:

“From basketball operations to business development, our organization has relied on advancements in technology to stay on the cutting edge. Partnering with NYDIG allows us to leverage the growth of Bitcoin to deliver rewards and creative payment options to our fanbase and associates. “

No information was given on the duration of the contract, but what is certain is that the sponsorship was settled in bitcoins.

In return for setting up this service, NYDIG will be able to benefit from significant exposure to promote cryptocurrencies and set up an educational program on this subject.

More specifically, the company will see its name on display for the premium seats at the Toyota Center. From now on, these will be called “Bitcoin Suites by NYDIG”.

“We are delighted to have found a forward-thinking partner in the person of the Houston Rockets. These will be #PaidInBitcoin, and this partnership underscores our enthusiasm for the Houston area and the Bitcoin innovation taking place there. NYDIG’s partnership with the Fertitta family, through their businesses, will dramatically accelerate its goal of making bitcoin accessible to everyone, ”said Kelly Brewster, NYDIG Marketing Director.

A global partnership around bitcoin

This deal with NYDIG appears to be part of a larger move, as Rockets owner Tilman Fertita has also set up a Bitcoin rewards program for his group of restaurants.

This loyalty program aims to allow members to earn cryptocurrency points when they eat in one of these establishments.

In addition to the loyalty program, its restaurants also accept Bitcoin as a means of payment.

It is interesting to note that Tilman Fertita is not at his first attempt since he had already developed Bitcoin services for his car dealership in 2018.

