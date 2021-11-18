Oasis Foundation launches $ 160 million development fund

A fund of 160 million dollars

The Oasis protocol developer group has launched a fund worth $ 160 million to launch promising projects based on its Oasis Network blockchain and boost its ecosystem. The information was confirmed in an official statement published on the Medium web page of the Oasis Foundation team.

In addition to contributions from the Oasis Foundation, the ecosystem fund has been funded by several leading blockchain venture capital funds. These include AME Cloud Ventures, Dragonfly Capital Partners, Draper Dragon Fund, Electric Capital, FBG, Jump Capital, Kenetic Capital, NGC Ventures and Pantera Capital, among others.

“Oasis is the first scalable and privacy-friendly blockchain platform. We strongly believe in the vision of Oasis and are proud to be part of the Ecosystem Fund and help advance blockchain technology, ”said Jerry Yang, Yahoo Co-Founder and Founding Partner of AME Cloud Ventures.

Oasis Network is a blockchain recognized for its confidentiality and respect for the privacy of users. It is based on an evolving consensus of the proof-of-stake type, secure, very scalable and managed by a decentralized set of validation nodes.

Funds to build the future of DeFi

The fund was created to attract new developers to the Oasis network so that they can build the next generation of decentralized applications on the Oasis network. These will support DeFi, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) or even metavers. Oasis’ core business focuses on the security and confidentiality of on-chain data, via tokenization, DAO and governance of this data.

The investment will be allocated to support both new startups and existing projects currently developing on Oasis. The project has a well-established ecosystem of partners and collaborations already in place with companies like Genetica, Cryptosafe Alliance by Binance, BMW and many more.

These projects will benefit from the capabilities of Oasis technology, scalability and privacy features. But above all, thanks to its ParaTime architecture, the Oasis network presents itself as a much cheaper alternative to Ethereum (ETH), whose exorbitant fees continue to push users away.

