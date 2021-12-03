Omicron variant: Canada barricades itself

Canada has decided to temporarily suspend entry to the country of foreign travelers from seven African countries, including South Africa, in an effort to prevent the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

Aside from South Africa, travelers who have visited Mozambique, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Eswatini and Namibia in the past 14 days are affected by this decision.

Canadians arriving from one of these southern African countries will be subject to a 14-day quarantine. They will have to be tested on their arrival, then on the eighth day of this quarantine, said Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos during a press briefing on Friday.

The government is also asking foreign nationals who have passed through one of these seven countries and who have already entered Canada to place themselves in quarantine “immediately” and to go and be tested for Covid-19.

In addition, flights to the seven countries in question are “strongly” discouraged by the Canadian government.

FA