Omicron variant hits Arab country

A first confirmed case of Omicron, the new variant of the coronavirus, has been detected in Saudi Arabia in a Saudi citizen, an official at the Ministry of Health said on Wednesday, quoted by the official SPA news agency.

“A case of the Omicron variant has been detected in the kingdom, it is a citizen from a country in North Africa,” said the official.

“He was isolated as well as the people with whom he had come into contact and the necessary health measures were taken,” he said.

This is the first reported case in the Gulf of the Omicron variant, which is spreading across the world.

After the announcement of the discovery of the Omicron variant in South Africa, Saudi Arabia announced last week, like other countries, the suspension of flights with seven African countries.

