In an effort to fight childhood obesity, the Spanish government has announced its determination to ban advertisements for sugary foods and drinks.

A draft decree will be presented and adopted by the government in order to protect children from advertisements for sweet products, in particular chocolate bars, confectionery, certain cakes, sodas and ice cream.

This ban, which is based on the nutritional criteria of the World Health Organization (WHO), should come into force in 2022 for advertisements targeting those under 16 on television, radio, internet and online. mobile applications, Consumer Minister Alberto Garzon said at a press conference on Thursday.

“Minors are vulnerable consumers and we have an obligation to protect them from advertising,” he added.

With this measure, Spain wishes to follow in the footsteps of other European countries such as the United Kingdom, Norway and Portugal.

In Spain, nearly one in three children is overweight, compared to just 3% in 1984, according to government figures.

“Advertising is one of the responsible for this figure,” pointed out the Minister of Consumer Affairs.

SL (with MAP)