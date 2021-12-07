One Million Addresses Stack Cardano’s ADA – Will Value Soon Exceed Locked On Ethereum?

One million ADA stakent addresses on Cardano

It was the very communicative Charles Hoskinson, the founder of the project, who reported the news two days ago. One million addresses are now stored in ADA, Cardano’s native cryptocurrency. More than 70% of the total supply has been put into play:

We did it! https://t.co/cpQCV8LQdo

– Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) December 5, 2021

ADAs are distributed among nearly 3,000 staking pools, showing that the network has grown as well. Today, Cardano’s cryptocurrency is trading for $ 1.46, with a market cap that exceeds $ 46 billion.

At-stake value approaches that of Ethereum

As the data from StakingRewards show, Cardano is third in terms of staked value, just behind Ethereum:

Ranking of the different blockchains by staked value – Source: Staking Rewards

The ETH at stake totals $ 36 billion, compared to $ 34 billion for Cardano’s ADA. The two blockchains, however, remain far from the queen of staking: Solana (SOL) and its 76 billion dollars of staked value.

However, there is a big difference between Ethereum and Cardano: only 7% of the available ETH supply is staked. This is of course due to the fact that Ethereum is still on its way to Proof of Stake: Beacon Chain users must have locked their ethers without knowing when they could withdraw them.

In theory, an Ethereum having completely passed through to the Proof of Stake, with a comparable stake percentage, would therefore make short work of the staked value on Cardano. The comparison remains notable, however, and shows that Charles Hoskinson’s blockchain continues to attract rewards-seeking investors.

Cardano misses the second?

The Cardano blockchain has long been criticized for the particularly slow pace at which it has grown – to the point that teams have relied on numerous announcement effects to maintain interest in the project.

But it seems that she has triggered the second recently. Yesterday the decentralized finance platform (DeFi) SundaeSwap launched on the Cardano testnet. Since smart contracts only arrived on the blockchain in September, this first step was seen as particularly symbolic.

The priority is now to improve the performance of the network. The “Basho” phase, which follows Goguen, will allow sidechains to be integrated into Cardano, and therefore to further improve its scalability. The arrival of new applications could also help consolidate the place of Cardano, which faces many other competitors of Ethereum.

