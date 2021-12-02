The Square company becomes “Block”

The company announced the news in a statement released yesterday. The Square name will continue to be used for the commerce services offered, including vendor software and associated banking services. But the company as a whole is now called Block, to reflect the evolution Square has gone through:

“The change confirms the growth of the company. Since its debut in 2009, it has added Cash App, TIDAL, and TBD54566975 as companies. The name change creates even more space to continue this development. “

We’re changing our company name so we can give the full @Square brand to our Seller business. So now we need a name to tie @Square, @CashApp, @TIDAL, and @ TBD54566975 together into one. That name is “Block.” Why? https://t.co/vVSKNnMUU3

Jack Dorsey confirms in the press release that Block remains the same company as Square, and that its purpose is the same. It will continue to offer tools to “help promote access to the economy”. Square Crypto, the branch of the company intended to promote Bitcoin, will be renamed Spiral.

One more step towards blockchain?

If the press release does not expressly point it out, it is of course notable that Square chose this name. Depending on the company, it can reflect several things:

“The name has a lot of associated meanings: you can see building blocks, blocks of houses with their local businesses, […] a blockchain, a section of code, and obstacles to overcome. “

But the reference to cryptocurrencies is of course intended. A few months ago, Jack Dorsey reiterated his very strong commitment to Bitcoin, explaining:

“I don’t think there is anything more important in my life to work on. […] If I wasn’t at Square or Twitter, I would be working on Bitcoin. If he needed more help than Square or Twitter, I would leave them for Bitcoin. “

It is therefore difficult not to see in this rebranding something other than one more step towards blockchain and cryptocurrencies for the company of Jack Dorsey. Especially since the company intends to adapt to the metaverse – with a thinly veiled reference to NFTs:

And you’ll be happy to know our logo is futureproof: it’s ready for the meta / hyper / omni or whatever-you-want-to-call-it -verse as it’s a fully rendered interactive 3D object that dances rhythmically to music ( … actually it’s just a mpeg, and no it’s not for sale).

“Our logo is future proof. It’s ready for meta / hyper / omni or whatever you want – reverse. It’s an interactive 3D object that dances rhythmically to music (… actually, it’s just an mpeg, and no, it’s not for sale). “

We will therefore follow the evolution of Block very closely in the coming months …

