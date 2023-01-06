OnePlus 11 battery life disappointing compared to competing smartphones

flagship smartphone OnePlus 11 recently launched It features top-tier specs like the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen2 SoC, QHD+ OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, and 100W fast charging support.

Functions like the above consume a lot of energy, so one plus We chose a capacious 5000 mAh battery to power that gem, but the OnePlus 11 proves to be a disappointment when it comes to autonomy.

According to tests conducted by Xiaobai technical review, The OnePlus 11 offers the worst battery life of all notable smartphones released in the last five months that feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen2 chipset.

In our battery life tests, we used the OnePlus 11 for activities like social media, video and music streaming, video recording, and demanding games like Genshin Impact, Honor of Kings, and PUBG.

OnePlus 11 Offers Worst Battery Life Among Snapdragon 8 Gen2-Powered Smartphones

Reviewers point out that the OnePlus 11’s disappointing battery life is largely due to the battery not being optimized for streaming music and browsing social media.

Compared to other smartphones using the same chipset, the OnePlus 11 on Chinese social media xiaomi 13 pro.

OnePlus 11 shut down before Redmi K60 Pro. Adopting the same battery, the Redmi K60 Pro didn’t last as long as the Xiaomi 13 Pro and Vivo X90 Pro +, but they did have 4,820 mAh and 4,700 mAh batteries respectively.

It is hoped that the OnePlus 11’s early battery drain issues can be resolved with a future software update, allowing the Global/Indian variant to expect better autonomy optimizations.

