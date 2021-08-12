open qingdao airport grandiose Invested almost 200 billion – fresh news

Open Qingdao Airport – Xinhua reported that on Thursday Aug. 12, east China’s Shandong Province. Official opening of Qingdao Jiaodong International Airport, Shandong’s magnificent new international airport.

Qingdao Jiaodong International Airport has 4F status, the highest status in China’s airport rating. Support large aircraft such as the Airbus A380, the largest passenger aircraft in the world.

Qingdao Airport Group stated that the airport’s first phase of the project It covers an area of ​​16.25 square kilometers. It has an investment value of nearly 36 billion yuan, or about 180 billion baht.

first phase project Support annual passenger traffic of up to 35 million, cargo volume of 500,000 tons and takeoff and landing of 300,000 aircraft by 2025.

In addition, the airport It will connect Qingdao with 130 domestic destinations. It covers key cities and regions, including 50 overseas major cities, of which 17 are in Japan and South Korea.

The airport is built for passengers to travel in and out of the airport. It is a convenient main transportation hub through subway and high-speed rail services.

A South Korean businessman in Shandong’s Qingdao city. revealed that the opening of the airport help business people especially international trade business Traveling to meet customers around the world is easier.

At the same time, the airport is also facilitating the expansion of the logistics network. This leads to a significant reduction in transportation costs as well.

At present, the construction of the second phase of the project has commenced. If completed, the airport will It can handle 55 million passengers per year, 1 million tons of cargo, and 452,000 take-off and landing planes.

Meanwhile, the city of Qingdao has shut down Qingdao Liuting International Airport after opening a new airport.

