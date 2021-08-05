order an urgent investigation “Hindu monks” swarm, kill and burn the body of a 9-year-old girl.

order an urgent investigation “Hindu gang” – August 5, South China Delhi and the BBC report on the progress of the heartbreaking case of a 9-year-old untouchable girl in New Delhi. India was kidnapped, raped and killed by a mob Pol Pot also rushed the cremation of the girl despite the family’s disapproval.

This sparked a fifth day of mass protests to demand justice for the girl’s family. Most recently, Mr. Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister of New Delhi Order the judge to try and decide the suspect’s sentence definitively.

“Leading lawyers must cooperate in the investigation to punish the perpetrators. And the central government needs to strictly control and crack down on crime in Delhi. And we will cooperate fully,” Mr Kejrival posted on Twitter. He called on the federal government to step up tougher laws to deter sex crimes.

The case took place on Sunday evening, Aug. 1, as a girl went out to fetch water from a water dispenser at a funeral home a few meters from her cabin. But unfortunately, a group of able-bodied men were pulled over, raped and killed and silenced. The family, when they saw that their daughter had been missing for an unusually long time, went out to look. and found the body of a girl lying still nose bleed His arms and hands were covered with bruises. His body was wet.

A Hindu priest and three other men then advised the girl’s mother not to call the police because they would autopsy the body and steal the organs for sale. Later, a group of Hindu priests closed the doors of the funeral to prevent the victim’s mother from escaping. Then offer money, gag and threaten to hurt.

while the girl’s father, who knew nothing about it Along with more than 150 villagers stormed to the funeral home. but not in time because the daughter’s body was almost completely burned

Even the police rushed to the scene and tried to put out the fire. But only the leg remains, which cannot be taken for an autopsy to confirm that the girl was gang-raped. However, officials arrested the four men for questioning and are under investigation.

