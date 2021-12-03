over half a million lives saved by vaccines

At least half a million lives have already been saved by anti-Covid vaccines in Europe, according to a report released Thursday by the European branch of the World Health Organization (WHO). “What this study shows is that vaccines do what they promise, which is to save lives by offering very high protection against severe forms and death,” said the institution’s regional director for Europe, Hans Kluge, urging countries to continue their immunization campaigns.

“In some countries, the number of deaths would have been double what it is today without the vaccines,” Kluge added.

According to the study, counting only those over 60 years old in some thirty European countries with some 460 million inhabitants, 470,000 lives have been saved since the start of the vaccination campaign.

This estimate is conservative because it does not take into account the number of lives saved among those under 60, nor because of a reduction in transmission.

The study, carried out using data collected in more than half of the 53 countries in the WHO European region, estimates that nearly 160,000 lives have been saved in England and around 39,000 in France.

SL (with MAP)