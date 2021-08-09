Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fan token takes + 106% thanks to Lionel Messi transfer

Lionel Messi: transfer to Paris Saint-Germain about to be finalized

We explained it to you a few days ago: Lionel Messi is open to blockchain. He announced the release of “The Messiverse”, a collection of NFT which celebrates his 20-year career with FC Barcelona. And it looks like cryptocurrencies are paying him back, as Paris Saint-Germain fan token PSG has jumped following Lionel Messi’s transfer process.

Messi’s arrival at PSG seems almost confirmed, with the Argentine waiting for the deal with the club to be finalized before making an official announcement. This of course sparked enthusiasm among fans, which spilled over to the cryptocurrency industry. The price of PSG, the fan token offered by Chiliz, has indeed jumped in recent days.

PSG fan token price climbs with Messi transfer

The PSG token has been changing since the end of July between 21 and 27 dollars. But the news allowed Chiliz’s cryptocurrency to take off. The price of the PSG thus took + 106% in the space of three days:

Source: TradingView, PSG / USDT

PSG’s cryptocurrency capitalization now exceeds $ 90 million. For comparison, the “fan token” of the former club of Messi, FC Barcelona (BAR), grew by only 13% over the same period. As for the JUV, the token of Juventus of Turin, it increased by + 8%.

This therefore clearly shows that the prices of Chiliz token fans offered by the Socios.com site have indeed started to be influenced by real events taking place beyond the platform. This is notable, because these cryptocurrencies aim to become tools for fans to influence the decision-making of their favorite teams. This emerging ecosystem could therefore have considerable weight in the years to come.

