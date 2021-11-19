Parliament validates the extension of the “health pass” until summer 2022

The French Parliament definitively adopted, Friday, the bill of “sanitary vigilance”, the main provision of which authorizes the extension of the “sanitary pass” until July 31, 2022 as desired by the executive.

The bill was adopted by a final vote in the National Assembly, by 118 votes in favor and 89 against. He encountered strong opposition in the right-wing majority Senate.

The Senate, with a right-wing majority, which at first reading had reduced the end of the pass to February 28, refused to debate the text a second time on Thursday, and rejected it en bloc in protest.

The new “health vigilance” bill is the third text of its kind submitted to Parliament, after two laws reviewed in May and July. It offers a battery of measures to curb the Covid-19 epidemic, as part of a post-crisis regime until July 31.

One of its flagship measures, and which arouses a wide debate in the country, concerns the extension of the “sanitary pass”.

Imposed since the middle of the summer, the “sanitary pass” must end on November 15th. But the executive, anxious to anticipate any risk of an epidemic resumption, intends to extend it until July 31, 2022.

This measure has restricted since August 9 access to many public places in France such as bars, cafes, cinemas or long-distance transport. Since August 30, it has also been imposed on 1.8 million employees in contact with the public.

With this measure, the government’s objective is to encourage the French who have not yet had their two doses to be vaccinated in order to achieve collective immunity.

Demonstrations have taken place every Saturday in France since the introduction of the health pass, bringing together up to 237,000 people at the height of the mobilization, but the opposition has weakened in recent weeks, according to the authorities.

