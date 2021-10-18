Partial cabinet reshuffle in Saudi Arabia

King Salman Ben Abdelaziz Al Saoud carried out a partial cabinet reshuffle on Friday with the appointment of Tawfiq Al Rabiah as Minister of Hajj and Umrah, after being dismissed from his post as Minister of Health.

The cabinet reshuffle was announced in a series of royal decrees relayed by the Saudi press agency SPA.

Thus, King Salman appointed Fahd bin Abdulrahman bin Dahes Al-Jalajil as Minister of Health, while Lieutenant-General Mutlaq bin Salem Al-Azima was promoted to the rank of general and appointed commander of the joint forces.

In addition, the Deputy Minister of Transport and Logistics Services Abdul Aziz bin Abdulrahman Al-Arifi was dismissed from his post and appointed adviser to the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers, according to SPA.

SL (with MAP)