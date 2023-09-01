Patrick Dempsey at Venice International Film Festival: outfit and interview

Today is the third day of the Venice Film Festival and the actor Patrick Dempsey has also arrived in the city. Dempsey landed in the Venice lagoon to present the film in competition “Ferrari“, a biopic by Michael Mann on the life of Enzo, the founder of the car company. Dempsey plays pilot Piero Taruffi (an Italian racing driver, motorcycle racer and designer), a role for which he bleached his hair until they looked almost platinum. The actor arrived accompanied by his wife, make-up artist Jillian Fink. They arrived together at the pier of the Excelsior hotel and he, surrounded by photographers, waited for her to give her his arm. So then they arrived, side by side, on the red carpet. The former Dr. Strangelove appeared in an elegant black suit with bow tie and white shirt, while his wife wore a white suit with a leather jacket. In the film, the actor collaborates with Adam Driver (who plays Enzo Ferrari), Penelope Cruz (Laura Ferrari) and Shailene Woodley.

Patrick Dempsey in Ferrari: the interview by Italian cartoonist Zerocalcare

The editorial manager of Best Movie, Giorgio Viaro, and the Roman cartoonist Zerocalcare, a prestigious longtime collaborator of the magazine, interviewed Patrick Dempsey, the American star who in the film lends his face to one of the pioneers of the world of four-wheeled racing in our Country, the pilot Piero Taruffi. The actor, who is also a skilled racing driver, recounted his visceral relationship with the world of motoring, explaining how this great passion of his helped him immerse himself in the role. “It’s hard to express how important it is for me to compete, for my soul and for my sanity – says Patrick Dempsey -. It’s just amazing to be a part of this film, it was a dream come true.“