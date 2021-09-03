Paying your parking lot in cryptocurrency in Brussels and Antwerp is now possible thanks to the startup Seety

A “bet on the future” for the Belgian startup

If you live or travel to the Belgian cities of Brussels or Antwerp, you can now pay for any parking on the street or in a public car park with cryptocurrencies.

This initiative is led by the startup Seety, which specializes in digital parking, and which already has more than 350,000 users in Belgium and the Netherlands.

The Seety team has just added a cryptocurrency payment feature to its application.

Users can thus pay for their parking with 7 cryptocurrencies, namely Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Litecoin (LTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), but also with stablecoins. USD Coin (USDC) and DAI.

“Since the creation of the startup, we have used the latest technologies to improve mobility and the parking experience. It was therefore important for us to also be able to innovate in terms of payment methods, ”said Hadrien Crespin, founder of Seety.

According to local media DataNews, users who would like to use cryptocurrencies to pay for a parking space will use them to purchase Seety Credits, a “currency” incorporated into the application.

The founders of the startup believe that paying for a parking space with cryptoassets shows how more cryptoassets will be adopted in daily microtransactions. The startup also expects the adoption of cryptocurrencies to accelerate when they are “more environmentally friendly”.

Available in more than 200 cities in Belgium, France, Luxembourg and the Netherlands, the Seety application could deploy this functionality in other municipalities in the near future.

Little by little, payments in crypto-currencies are democratizing across the world. Granted, many people are unwilling to spend their precious satoshis, but payments via stablecoins have been gaining popularity in recent months.

In addition, the Visa and Mastercard payment networks have been playing the game for a few months, and are engaged in a fierce battle to recover shares of the crypto-card market and develop features dedicated to crypto-assets.

