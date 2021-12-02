Pfizer is working on a new version of its vaccine

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla announced on Monday that the US pharmaceutical manufacturer is developing a new version of its anti-Covid vaccine to counter the new Omicron variant.

In an interview with the American channel CNBC, Bourla admitted the existence of “a lot of unknowns” around the new variant detected in South Africa.

“We’ll know most of what there is to know within a few weeks,” he said.

He also noted that it is necessary in particular to conduct tests to assess the effectiveness of current vaccines, developed with BioNTech, against Omicron.

“If the (current) vaccine protects less and we need to create a new vaccine, we started working on it on Friday, we made our first DNA model, which is the first step in the development of a new vaccine. “, He explained.

Pfizer has already created in the past two new versions of its vaccine in less than a hundred days, against the Delta and Beta variants, which were ultimately not used. If necessary, “in 95 days, we will have the new vaccine” against Omicron, assured Bourla, adding that the pharmaceutical group has the capacity to produce four billion doses as needed next year.

According to the World Health Organization, the Omicron variant of Covid-19 presents “a very high risk” at the global level. The WHO has also recognized that many unknowns remain: its contagiousness, the level of protection conferred by existing anti-Covid vaccines, the severity of the symptoms.

