Pfizer says vaccine is “effective” for children

The biotechnology company Pfizer assured this Friday that its vaccine is 90.7% effective in preventing symptoms of Covid-19 in children aged 5 to 11.

The results of the study conducted for this purpose were published on Friday as public health regulators in the United States prepare to vote on the green light for the administration of the Covid-19 vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech to children of this age group.

The vaccine has been shown to be safe and tolerable, the companies said in a document submitted to the U.S. Drug Regulatory Authority (FDA) that it posted on its website.

The FDA is expected to publish online its own written assessment of the study data submitted by the companies soon. In early October, the companies Pfizer and BioNTech requested authorization for their vaccine vaccine for children aged 5 to 11. The documents are released ahead of a scheduled Tuesday meeting of a vaccine expert committee advising the FDA.

The panel will meet to review the evidence for the vaccine’s safety and effectiveness in children, and vote to recommend whether health authorities should approve its use.

The United States has more than 28 million children between the ages of 5 and 11, according to figures from the American Academy of Pediatrics.

AY