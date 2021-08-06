Police hunt for “knife man” stabbing a train in Tokyo – 4 people injured, hurry to find the cause (clip)

Police hunt for “knife man” stabbing a train in Tokyo – 4 injured, hurrying to find the cause

Police hunt for “young knife” – On August 6, NHK reported that at about 8:30 p.m. local time Japan The attacker was a man in his 20s who stabbed people with a knife on the Odakyu Line. Close to Seijokakuen Mae Station. in Setagaya Ward of Tokyo

Initially, at least four passengers were injured, while the suspect fled the train without a trace. As the police rush to hunt down the suspects. and investigated the motives of the incident

The report states that the investigative agency The man suspected of getting off the train along the tracks. The knife weapon that was used to cause the accident fell from the train. and the officers collect it as evidence to be examined

Ministry of Land Infrastructure, transport and tourism in Japan It said that two people were seriously injured, one of whom was a woman stabbed in the upper torso. Another man was stabbed in the head.

