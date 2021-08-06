Police hunt for “knife man” stabbing a train in Tokyo – 4 people injured, hurry to find the cause (clip)

Police hunt for “knife man” stabbing a train in Tokyo – 4 injured, hurrying to find the cause

Police hunt for “young knife” – On August 6, NHK reported that at about 8:30 p.m. local time Japan The attacker was a man in his 20s who stabbed people with a knife on the Odakyu Line. Close to Seijokakuen Mae Station. in Setagaya Ward of Tokyo

Initially, at least four passengers were injured, while the suspect fled the train without a trace. As the police rush to hunt down the suspects. and investigated the motives of the incident

The report states that the investigative agency The man suspected of getting off the train along the tracks. The knife weapon that was used to cause the accident fell from the train. and the officers collect it as evidence to be examined

Ministry of Land Infrastructure, transport and tourism in Japan It said that two people were seriously injured, one of whom was a woman stabbed in the upper torso. Another man was stabbed in the head.

On the night of the 6th, a man swung a knife around on the Odakyu Line in Setagaya Ward, Tokyo, and slashed it at the passengers around him, injuring four people. The man is fleeing from the scene, and the Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the whereabouts and investigating the detailed situation. /NHK/

Around 8:30 pm on the 6th, a man swung a knife around in the train on the Odakyu Line near Seijo Gakuenmae Station in Setagaya Ward, Tokyo, and cut it to the passengers around him. /NHK/

According to the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department and the Tokyo Fire Department, four passengers have been injured and treated. Both are conscious, but they are seriously injured. /NHK/

According to the investigators, the man was in his twenties and was running away from the train on the railroad tracks, and a knife that seemed to be a weapon had fallen into the car. /NHK/

According to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, one woman is injured in the abdomen and one man is injured in the head. The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the whereabouts of the man and investigating the detailed situation. /NHK/

