‘Potentially dangerous’ asteroid is heading towards Earth (NASA)

The US Space Agency (NASA) has announced that an asteroid will enter Earth orbit on December 11, its closest point to the blue planet over a 20-year period.

About the size of the Eiffel Tower, asteroid 4660 Nereus is classified as a particularly unique and “potentially dangerous” piece of rock due to its proximity to Earth.

Thus, the 330-meter ovoid asteroid is expected to approach within 2.5 million kilometers of Earth within a week, according to scientists who have followed it since its discovery in 1982. Although this distance seems incredibly far , because indeed about ten times farther away than the Moon, it is considered close by cosmic standards, making the 4660 Nereus a near-Earth object.

NASA qualifies any asteroid or comet that is approximately 30 million kilometers from Earth’s orbit as a near-Earth object. According to a Forbes analysis, Nereus has been offered several times as a target for a space mission, as its egg shape, size, and orbital path around the sun make it an ideal asteroid to visit.

In addition, Nereus is estimated to be worth $ 4.71 billion, according to Asterank, a database that monitors more than 600,000 asteroids.

Nereus would thus contain billions of dollars of nickel, iron and cobalt, which makes it one of the most profitable asteroids to exploit for its mineral resources. Indeed, asteroid mining started to gain popularity in the early 2010s, however, the new space age with its big players like Blue Origin and SpaceX could push it to start again from Nereus. In addition, it would take about a year for a robotic spacecraft to orbit Nereus, according to Forbes.