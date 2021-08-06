Pregnant woman snatched by a cobra, tragically passed away before arriving at the hospital Doctors miraculously survived caesarean section

Pregnant woman stung by a cobra – Aug. 6, Mirror reports miraculous baby’s survival in Philippines After a pregnant woman who was about to give birth was bitten by a “cobra” and did not arrive at the hospital, she died. But it is unbelievable that the fetus was alive and the doctors were able to successfully operate the caesarean section.

The incident occurred in Kirino province on the island of Luzon on Aug. 4. The family took the pregnant woman to a hospital in Tiffun. After being snatched by a cobra But the paramedics found no signs of vitality and announced that the girl had died.

However, the emergency doctor detected the pulse of the fetus, which was due to deliver next month. but the pulse was very weak Doctors rushed the woman’s soulless body into the operating room, and it took about an hour for the girl to successfully perform a caesarean section to save the baby girl.

“The pregnant mother was bitten by a poisonous snake and was taken to the hospital. without vital signs and the body is dark green Therefore, the authorities announced that he had died,” said Tiffun Regional Hospital Medical Director Moises Lazaro.

and that the baby was at risk of dying from the venom of the cobra The doctors had to speed up the caesarean section immediately and ultimately save the baby.

The baby had stabilized symptoms and was taken to a provincial hospital with more specialists and complete medical equipment. because the girl was born prematurely Therefore, it is necessary to be under close supervision in the neonatal care unit.

At the same time, although the family was happy that the baby survived. but had to mourn the sudden passing of a young woman They also have to speed up the funeral arrangements.

