Prison closed for a former Algerian minister

The former Algerian Minister of Justice, Taïb Louh was sentenced Tuesday evening to 6 years in prison by the criminal court of “Dar el Beida” in Algiers for in particular “abuse of office” and “incitement to falsify official documents “.

As part of the same trial opened on October 10, Said Bouteflika, brother and former adviser to the late Algerian president (1999/2019), was sentenced to two years in prison.

Taïb Louh and Said Bouteflika were prosecuted with other former officials, including the president of Algerian employers Ali Haddad, for “forgery and use of forgery in administrative documents”, “obstruction of justice”, “incitement to partiality of justice ”And“ contempt of court ”.

Businessman Ali Haddad and the former inspector general of the justice ministry, Tayeb Belhachemi, were sentenced to two years in prison.

The vast investigations for corruption and nepotism launched after the resignation in April 2019 of former President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, under the pressure of an unprecedented popular protest movement “Hirak”, have led to a series of trials still ongoing.

Several personalities and former politicians, as well as powerful bosses, senior officials and high-ranking army officers are on trial in the context of these trials. They are prosecuted, in particular, for corruption and illicit enrichment.

SL (with MAP)