Propelify Innovation Festival 2021 Returns as Most Anticipated Event for Thousands of Business Leaders & Start-Up Entrepreneurs

HOBOKEN, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Propelify Innovation Festival, powered by TechUnited:NJ, returns as a one-day, outdoor event on October 6, 2021 (rain date: October 7) at Maxwell Place Park in Hoboken, NJ, and streaming to participants worldwide. The event celebrates innovation and entrepreneurship, giving attendees a unique opportunity to connect, learn, and grow their businesses.

“As one of the world’s largest tech events, we’re excited to host another year of Propelify to unite innovators who propel ideas into action,” said Propelify Founder and TechUnited CEO Aaron Price. “For entrepreneurs who want to build their companies faster and smarter, Propelify is the place for you. For investors who want early access to the deals they’ll soon read about in the headlines, we’ll see you there. And for larger companies and innovators who want a front-row seat to ideas and talent that will disrupt their industry, Propelify must not be missed.”

Propelify has a reputation for serving talks that never shy away from harsh truths, and hosting heated debates and exciting competitions. With entrepreneurship and innovation as the overarching topics of discussion, there are four main areas the event will explore:

BetterPlanet: Clean technology, sustainability, and environmental justice

BetterConnected: Smart cities, IoT, and communication

BetterWellness: Health technology, pharma, and life sciences

BetterTogether: Diversity, inclusion, and social justice

To attend these sessions remotely, participants register at propelify.com. All in-person attendees must show proof of a Covid vaccination.

To further propel innovative new companies directly solving our communities’ challenges, there are prizes available to one start-up promoting electrified transportation and two startups promoting health and wellness. The TechUnited:BetterPlanet Challenge, in partnership with PSEG and TechUnited:BetterWellness Challenge, in partnership with RWJBarnabas Health will award a total of $100,000 in cash prizes during the Challenge Finals events at Propelify.

“Propelify is a wonderful celebration of the technology and innovation that makes our cities and towns thrive, our bodies and minds healthier, our planet cleaner, and our communities full of inclusion and opportunity,” said Governor Phil Murphy. “I’m excited to see so many startups, entrepreneurs, and innovators come together in the state of New Jersey to learn, share ideas, and propel those ideas into action.”

Industry leaders taking to the stage at Propelify 2021 include:

Nanit CEO – Sarah Dorsett

Apartment Therapy Founder & CEO – Maxwell Ryan

Audible CTO – Tim Martin

Capsule Founder & CEO – Eric Kinariwala

Boxed Founder & CEO – Chieh Huang

Choose Yourself Media Entrepreneur & Angel Investor – James Altucher

PSEG Chairman, President & CEO – Ralph Izzo

Verizon CRO – Sampath Sowmyanarayan

RWJBarnabas Chief Strategy and Business Development Officer – Mark E. Manigan

Speaker list – more to be announced

About Propelify

The Propelify Innovation Festival (propelify.com) empowers innovators and entrepreneurs to advance their businesses and careers. Over the years, the Propelify Innovation Festival has welcomed over 35,000 attendees, hundreds of exhibitors, and world-renowned speakers like Arianna Huffington, Gary Vaynerchuk, James Altucher, Beth Comstock, Gov. Phil Murphy, and more. The gathering features talks, tech, drones, investors, VR, AI, startup competitions, music, food, and drinks, earning a recognition from Forbes as “The SXSW of the Northeast.”

About TechUnited

TechUnited:NJ (techunited.co) is a membership-driven, non-profit organization with over 500,000 innovator members that offers opportunities for tech-enabled companies and entrepreneurs to propel the future of New Jersey and beyond through events, mentorship, content creation, and more. Founded in 1996 as the NJ Technology Council (NJTC), the organization has established itself as the premiere advocate for the technology community in the region. In 2005, the NJTC helped start a successful venture fund in Tech Council Ventures. In 2019, the NJTC acquired the Propelify Innovation Festival to cast a wider net in the region’s startup community. In 2020, the organization rebranded as TechUnited:NJ and redefined its mission to empower innovators and entrepreneurs who build a better future for all.