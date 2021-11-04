Quentin Tarantino sells 7 never-before-seen Pulp Fiction scenes as NFTs

NFTs that hide their secrets

This Tuesday, November 2, the famous director Quentin Tarantino announced that he would launch a collection of non-fungible tokens (NTFs) from his film Pulp Fiction.

This collection, which will be auctioned on the NFTs platform OpenSea, represents 7 scenes cut from the film. No date has yet been communicated, only a “waitinglist” is available on the website.

So, each NFT features an all-new scene and comes with bonus content that includes original handwritten story pages, a commentary from Tarantino, and other details about the film and the director himself.

“I am delighted to present these exclusive Pulp Fiction scenes to fans. Secret Network and Secret NFTs offer a whole new world of connection between fans and artists and I’m thrilled to be a part of it, ”said Quentin Tarantino.

The originality of this collection is that only the holder of the NFT will be able to access this secret content. Indeed, the project is carried out in collaboration with Secret Network’s Secret NFTs technology.

This technology allows creators to decide that only part of the NFT will be visible to the public while preserving secret content, to which only the owner has access.

These new kind of NFTs therefore protect the original content created by Quentin Tarantino, but also the identity of the future owners.

As a result, there is no doubt that this auction will be a success for this collection. Especially since the NFTs sector is booming lately, with a trading volume of nearly $ 6 billion in the third quarter of 2021.

“NFTs could be THE most disruptive technology of this decade. Thanks to Secret Network, we now have access and privacy controls. Ultimately, this will enable a whole slew of potential new use cases, ”added Guy Zyskind, Co-Founder of Secret Network and CEO of SCRT Labs.

