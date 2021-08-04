Quiznos fast food restaurants test Bitcoin (BTC) payments with Bakkt

Buy Quiznos sandwiches with Bitcoin

Bitcoin (BTC) is interfering more and more in our daily life as time passes. In Denver in the United States, citizens will be able from mid-August to spend their satoshis to eat at Quiznos. This is great news for Colorado fast food and crypto enthusiasts.

Indeed, according to a statement from the company, the restaurants of the fast food chain, will test Bitcoin payments in certain branches, from mid-August.

This solution is made possible through a partnership with Bakkt Holdings, the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) trading platform offering Bitcoin futures contracts and providing various cryptocurrency-related services, such as its own mobile wallet, named Bakkt App.

We are pleased to partner with Quiznos to launch our first physical location pilot enabling customers at select Denver locations to pay with bitcoin. #bitcoin #Quiznos #Denver https://t.co/2yrUlMFIRD pic.twitter.com/A3rds856q0

– Bakkt (@Bakkt) August 3, 2021

Mark Lohmann, chairman of the REGO Restaurant Group, which owns Quiznos and other national fast food chains, commented:

“Partnering with an innovative platform like Bakkt appeals to us for several reasons, mainly because it allows us to accept bitcoins directly at the point of sale as part of a fast and transparent transaction. “

To attract customers, this partnership includes a cashback feature. Customers who use the Bakkt app to pay for their meal will receive a $ 15 bitcoin reward.

A decision reflecting a conviction

Note that Mark Lohman only arrived at the head of the REGO group in December 2020. He was before that director of the brand, therefore of the image of Quiznos. He is therefore aware of the impact that a company’s decisions can have on its customers but also on its competition. Bakkt’s alliance with Quiznos therefore has an interest, be it financial, moral or otherwise.

Lohmann seems to have understood that blockchain and cryptocurrencies will gradually settle in our mobile applications, our means of payment, our capital.

By implementing such a strategy, Quiznos clearly confirms its intention to open up to cryptocurrencies. It is difficult for such a large group, responsible for 800 restaurants in 32 countries, to evolve against innovation.

“As we continue our journey of [transition] digital and as we respond to mobile consumer demand for alternative and crypto payment options, we are excited to offer another accessible way for customers to purchase a meal, in this case through the Bakkt wallet. Lohmann continued.

Bakkt is growing by leaps and bounds

Founded in 2018, Bakkt is no longer a company that can be ignored when it comes to cryptocurrency payment solutions. Although young, the company has not yet reached the end of its ambitions and continues to develop the quality and quantity of its services. We can cite in particular the attempted acquisition of Ebay by ICE, the operator of Bakkt.

More recently, after integrating its payment solution with the Starbucks application, Bakkt launched the Bakkt Card, a virtual Visa debit card compatible with Apple Pay and Google Pay.

One can only imagine what Bakkt will represent in a few years if the company continues on this path. Perhaps the citizens of the United States will be able to pay for rent, transport and insurance through these solutions. What is certain is that amateurs will not be left hungry …

