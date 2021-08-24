Reading Truck Group Signs an Agreement to Acquire Auto Safety House; Grows Nationwide Work Truck Center Network

READING, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Reading Truck Group announced today it has signed an agreement to acquire Arizona-based Auto Safety House, a commercial truck solutions provider and bus dealer. With three locations in Arizona, the acquisition of Auto Safety House from W.W. Williams Company, furthers Reading’s growth strategy in the west; and positions the company with 22 Reading Truck locations nationwide.

“Auto Safety House is an excellent complement to Reading Truck’s focus on providing exceptional customer service and total solutions to the commercial vehicle industry,” said Alan Farash, President and COO of Reading Truck Group. “With more than 75 years in operation, they have established themselves as outstanding partners to their customers and embody the American heritage and craftsmanship that the Reading Truck brand has come to symbolize, a legacy in which we look forward to building upon.”

“This acquisition is representative of our commitment to growth, to extending our brand and to delivering greater customer value to our growing community,” said Eric McNally, Vice President of Sales & Marketing for Reading Truck Group.

In addition to expanding Reading’s national footprint, the addition of Auto Safety House complements the portfolio of business units owned by JB Poindexter & Co, a best-in-class manufacturing and commercial transportation business enterprise.

Auto Safety House, is based in Phoenix, Arizona, and operates two additional locations in Tucson and Holbrook. Founded in 1917, the company is a leading supplier in the commercial truck and bus industry and is a total fleet solutions provider assisting end user and fleet operators with products and services to operate and maintain their vehicles and equipment in a safe and efficient manner.

Financial terms of the transaction are not disclosed. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions. Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff LLP served as legal counsel to W.W. Williams Company.

ABOUT READING TRUCK GROUP

Reading Truck Group (“Reading”) is a business unit of JB Poindexter & Co, and an award-winning and innovative manufacturer of truck bodies and equipment. The Reading Truck Group consists of Reading Truck Body, the manufacturing arm of the business, and Reading Truck Equipment, the company-owned distribution and installation business. For 65 years, Reading has grown into one of the leading and largest truck equipment manufacturers in the United States. Based in Reading, PA, all products are proudly made in the United States using premium materials and advanced manufacturing techniques that ensure longevity and durability in the harshest of job sites. Find out more at ReadingBody.com.

JB Poindexter & Co is a business enterprise that provides best-in-class commercial automotive and manufacturing goods and services. The company applies innovative operational and financial disciplines to the manufacturing of truck and van bodies, pick-up truck covers and accessories, industrial vehicle storage and shelving, funeral coaches, limousines, specialty industrial parts and expandable foam packaging. The industry-leading business units include Morgan Truck Group, Morgan Olson, Reading Truck Group, Truck Accessories Group, EFP Corporation, Specialty Vehicle Group, MIC Group, Masterack and EAVX. For more information, visit JBPoindexter.com or LinkedIn.