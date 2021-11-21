record number of passengers at airports

Airports in the United States recorded their highest traffic on Friday since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to data released on Saturday by the Transportation Safety Agency (TSA).

As of Friday, some 2.24 million passengers were checked in at U.S. airports, the highest number since March 2020, when the pandemic brought air travel to a halt in the United States. country.

The previous highest volume since the start of the crisis was recorded on March 12, with more than 1.35 million passengers.

The TSA expects some 20 million passengers during the Thanksgiving period, which runs from November 19 to 28.

Major US airlines had predicted an increase in air travel in recent days. Delta Air Lines said it plans to carry up to 5.6 million passengers during this holiday period, while United Airlines expects more than 4.5 million.

US authorities lifted restrictions on foreign travelers who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus from November 8.

