return of Umrah for vaccinated foreign pilgrims

The start of Umrah’s return for foreign pilgrims vaccinated against Covid-19 will begin from Monday in Saudi Arabia, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Sunday.

The Saudi authorities will also begin to accept, on the same day, requests to enter the country for the fulfillment of Umrah, the agency said, citing the Saudi ministry of Hajj and Umrah. Until now, only vaccinated pilgrims residing in Saudi Arabia could perform Umrah.

Foreign pilgrims will also have to be vaccinated with a serum recognized by Saudi Arabia, and submit to quarantine rules, it is specified. In Saudi Arabia, vaccination is now compulsory to enter public and private establishments, including schools and places of entertainment, as well as to use public transport.

SL (with MAP)