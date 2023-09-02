Rihanna’s cousin died at 28: the words of the singer at the funeral

Rihanna‘s cousin Tanella Alleyne has died at the age of 28. The death occurred suddenly on August 13, while the funeral was held this week in the parish church of St. George in Barbados. Only 6 years ago it was Tanella’s brother, Tavor, who lost his life. The young man was shot dead on Boxing Day. Tanella was deeply attached to her cousin Rihanna with whom she grew up. Together with her loved ones, Rihanna attended the funeral of her cousin Tanella. The pop star was seen crying in front of the coffin. According to Loop Barbados News, Lift Me Up, the song released by Rihanna last year, was allegedly played during the ceremony. In 2017, Tanella had defined her cousin as “sister, mentor, prayer partner and shoulder to lean on“. It was the singer, over the years, who shared a series of private shots on Instagram in which she appeared next to her cousin. Precisely because of her connection with Rihanna, Tanella’s Instagram profile was also very popular. In fact, the girl had about 50,000 followers.

Tanella Alleyne suddenly died at 28 years old: her family story

Tanella Alleyne’s life had already been marked by several heavy bereavements. In 2003, the young girl had lost her biological mother due to complications related to HIV. Her twin sister, on the other hand, had died when they were both 14 years old. Six years ago, Brother Tavor was shot and killed by an as yet unidentified person. He was only 21 years old. After the death, the Barbados police had opened an investigation but the results were never officially disclosed. The cause of the 28-year-old’s death has not been disclosed. However, the adoptive mother revealed that a CT scan, performed a few weeks before the disappearance, had highlighted the presence of a “black spot”. In this regard, no other details have been disclosed.

