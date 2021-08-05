Robin Hood’s van too crowded Texas highway collapse, death strewn

Robin Hood’s van too crowded Texas highway wrecked, dead

Robin Hood’s van lost control – August 5, the AP reported that There was an accident of a van suspected to smuggle an excess number of fugitives into the city. Lost his balance off a highway in southern Texas. United States The car was in a completely destroyed state. At least 10 people were killed, including the driver, and more than 20 were injured.

The shocking happened in the evening around 4 p.m. local time. On US Highway 281, Encino, Texas, about 80 kilometers north of McAllen.

An initial police investigation revealed that The van carried 29 passengers, exceeding the 15-passenger capacity of the vehicle designed for it to be overweight. and driving at high speed He lost control and crashed into a metal pole and a traffic sign before crashing onto the side of the road.

Investigators said the passengers were all smugglers, of whom 10 were killed, including the driver, and the rest were seriously injured. But police have not disclosed all passengers’ names until relatives can be reached. As for the van, the registration information has not yet been found.

The city of Encino a small community About 140 residents are located far from the Falfurria border checkpoint. next to mexico to the north, only 3.2 km.

The report said the United States was facing an increasing trend of people fleeing from the country’s southern borders. resulting in higher accidents as a result of vehicles carrying migrants in excess of their weight Most of the drivers are teenagers and young people who smuggle jobs. and reckless driving

The incident has led to mass tragedy on March 3 when a trailer crashed into an SUV carrying 25 migrants, killing 13 people in the east of the country. San Diego

