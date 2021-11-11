Rolling Stones magazine takes its first steps in the world of NFTs thanks to Bored Ape (BAYC)

Rolling Stone x BAYC, the new NFT crossover

The famous American magazine announced it earlier this week on its Twitter page, it is time for it to enter the world of non-fungible tokens (NFT). To begin with, two digital magazine covers were created in partnership with Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), the famous primate collectible project whose trade volumes have still approached a billion dollars to date.

For the first time ever, Rolling Stone is minting NFTs in partnership with @boredapeyc.

The iconic ape is the subject of the two NFTs, available at auction now on @SuperRare. https://t.co/luuLv9afZ5 pic.twitter.com/LovOpSq37D

– Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) November 10, 2021

The collaboration had already started a week ago during a physical sale of these magazines on the Rolling Stone website. The 2,500 first buyers were honored to receive a 20-page limited edition with the front cover of the Bored Ape printed on the back of a very famous Rolling Stone magazine cover.

At the same time, this same magazine cover is therefore put up for auction on the specialized NFT platform SuperRare. Since yesterday, November 10, the auctions have been underway and will last for five days. For the moment, the offers for this special work exceed 12 Ethers (ETH) or 56,888 dollars at the time of writing.

In addition, another similar cover was launched by the American magazine, still in collaboration with BAYC. As a reminder, the NFT project had launched a collection of mutant primates, being an infected evolution of those from the first collection. That of Rolling Stone also had the right to his syringe, giving a much more chaotic version of the magazine and close to the universe of the NFT project. The bids for these units are currently 4 ETH.

👉 To read – 101 Bored Ape NFTs auctioned for over $ 24 million at Sotheby’s

A complete collection coming soon for Rolling Stone

These two magazine covers are the first of seven releases planned by the collaboration between the pop culture magazine and the creators of BAYC, Yuga Labs. The next five pieces will be premiered by various NFT artists and feature Rolling Stone’s Bored Ape.

With this new release from NFT, Rolling Stone is the latest print magazine to set foot in Web3. Last March, Time positioned itself as a pioneer in the sector by auctioning off three unpublished covers of its magazine in the form of NFTs, for a total of 276 ETH. Later, The Economist, The New York Times and Playboy followed suit and followed the trend.

This list is of course not exhaustive since many other newspapers or magazines have also been involved, information that we had processed on Cryptoast. For example, the magazine Fortune which collected 1.3 million dollars of ETH or Vogue Singapore and its NFTs available on Opensea.

However, none of them have partnered with a brand originating in the field of NFTs, which is moreover as disruptive and culturally strong as Bored Ape. Rolling Stone clearly shows its attraction for pop culture through this unprecedented, unexpected and impactful collaboration.

👉 On the same subject – The famous NFT Bored Ape (BAYC) project plans to launch its own token in early 2022

Image source: Rolling Stone

