Ross Ulbricht, the founder of Silk Road, will he get out of prison thanks to the NFTs?

Silk Road creator launches collection of NFTs

This Monday, November 29, 2021, Ross Ulbricht, the illustrious founder of Silk Road, announced the sale of his own collection of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on Twitter. The collection will be auctioned from December 2. Note that the Twitter account behind the ad is managed by someone close to Ulbricht.

We are going to start the NFT auction at $ 1.

I want everyone to have a chance to participate, and I trust the community to find the right value.

Happy bidding and good luck! https://t.co/7aAJ94A69h

– Ross Ulbricht (@RealRossU) November 29, 2021

“We’re going to start the auction for NFTs at $ 1. I want everyone to have a chance to participate, and I trust the community to determine the right price, ”announces Ross Ulbricht’s official Twitter account.

The collection of NFTs will include exclusive writings and works of art by Ross Ulbricht from his childhood to adulthood. As a reminder, the young man, convicted of seven counts in February 2015, had set up the largest black market for Internet crime in 2011.

This dark web platform made it possible to buy anything and everything with Bitcoin (BTC), such as weapons or drugs. Some of the works in the collection depict the trial or cell life of the founder of Silk Road.

Called Ross Ulbricht Genesis Collection NFT, this collection will be auctioned on the SuperRare platform, one of the main non-fungible token platforms of the Ethereum network.

All the works, including “an original animation” relating to Ulbricht’s experience in prison, will be compiled into a single NFT using the KSPEC protocol. This open source protocol allows artists to create highly complex non-fungible tokens.

A collection of NFTs to get out of prison

With the proceeds from the auction, Ross Ulbricht first wants to launch Art4Giving, an association “dedicated to alleviating the suffering of prisoners and their families”. Behind bars for 9 years, the brains behind Silk Road have developed a deep empathy for inmates and their loved ones.

“The families of prisoners also feel the worst part of incarceration: separation from those they love. […] There are a lot of things we can do with the proceeds of this auction, but one idea I am committed to is to help children travel to visit their mothers and fathers in prison ”, Ross Ulbricht explains in a blog post.

The profits resulting from the sale of the NFTs will also be used for the personal cause of Ross Ulbricht. The money raised will be used to fund “a trust dedicated to the efforts to free Ross Ulbricht from life imprisonment.” The announcement refers in particular to the funding of “new legal proceedings”.

Since his arrest, Ulbricht’s relatives and family have been increasing their recourse to get him out of prison. In 2018, an appeal procedure was filed before the Supreme Court of the United States. The lawyers in charge of the case particularly point the finger at the crimes perpetrated by several government agents and the many gray areas surrounding the investigation on Silk Road. So far, the appeals have not succeeded.

Ross Ulbricht (the Silk Road founder who’s serving two life sentences plus 40 years) is having an NFT sale to raise money. And Bitcoin maximalists are vilifying him.

You brainlets have lost the fucking plot.

– Zack Voell (@zackvoell) November 30, 2021

Many Bitcoin maximalists have publicly opposed Ross Ulbricht’s initiative on social media. Thanks to his important role in the adoption of cryptocurrency, the founder of Silk Road has indeed established himself as one of the most popular figures of Bitcoin advocates.

“Bitcoin was the only currency of exchange on Silk Road, and enthusiasts of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies recognize Ross’s vision as one of the catalysts for the adoption of blockchain”, can one moreover read on the site dedicated to the collection of NFTs.

For some maximalists, strongly opposed to the rise of NFTs, the man who once called himself Dread Pirate Roberts has gone too far. By embracing non-fungible tokens, Ross Ulbricht has visibly deprived himself of the support of some bitcoiners.

