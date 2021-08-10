Russia-Tajikistan-Uzbekistan maneuver new weapons near the Afghan border

RUSSIA-TAJIKISTAN-Uzbekistan – On Aug. 10, Reuters reported that soldiers from Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan were among the dead. Jointly use firearms, flamethrowers and surface-to-air missile launchers. new generation of russia in military maneuvers which has ended It is only 20 kilometers from the Tajikistan-Afghan border.

Follow the news, press follow, live news

The maneuver used 2,500 soldiers, hundreds of armored vehicles. and 25 planes by the Russian army from a military base in Tajikistan. which is the largest foreign military base in Russia

The three ex-Soviet allies held two separate military exercises near Afghanistan this month, as Taliban militants occupy parts of the country’s northern provinces directly bordering Central Asia.

Senior General Cherali Mirzo, Minister of Defense of Tajikistan said at the training ground that The maneuvers were organized with Afghanistan in mind. which the situation cannot be predicted

General Shuhrat Halhamedov, Chief of Staff of the Uzbek Army, said the situation prompted us to be vigilant and maintain our combat readiness.

Senior General Alexander Lapin, commander of the Russian Central Military District, said the drills would remain at the base in Tajikistan.

Taliban militants tightened control of occupied territories in northern Afghanistan on Tuesday. while the villagers were hiding in their homes As for the situation in Mazar-e-Sharif, the largest city northern afghanistan An Afghan pro-government commander vows to fight for the city.

Related news:

Ibak, the sixth capital city in Afghanistan Taliban captures – soldiers retreat