Salvadoran environmentalist questions Bitcoin (BTC) mining thanks to volcanoes

The ecological issue of Bitcoin (BTC) mining in El Salvador

Since El Salvador made Bitcoin a legal tender, President Nayib Bukele’s ideas are numerous. The latest is the creation of a city dedicated to cryptocurrency.

The latter sees itself as a haven for bitcoiners, who will not be taxed if they use BTC as a medium of exchange. But this “Bitcoin city” will also have a particularity, it is the source of its energy.

Indeed, President Bukele wants to use the energy produced by volcanoes, geothermal energy, to supply the city, but also to mine Bitcoin.

Geothermal energy is considered by specialists as a renewable energy. However, for Ricardo Navarro, a Salvadoran ecologist, the mining of BTC thanks to geothermal energy will not be that green.

Mining Bitcoin (BTC) thanks to volcanoes would not be ecological

In an interview with the British daily The Telegraph, Ricardo Navarro, who heads a local non-governmental organization (CESTA), criticizes Bukele’s desire to mine BTC using volcanoes.

According to Navarro, geothermal energy is a more expensive source of energy than fossil fuels like petroleum. This is also, according to him, the reason why Salvador uses this source of energy so little while the country is home to several volcanoes.

In addition, Navarro adds that geothermal energy works thanks to the water retained in the ground. However, according to him, El Salvador already lacking water, it is not mining that will solve this problem.

Thus, the ecologist concludes that Bukele’s promise will automatically lead to a massive import of oil, because geothermal energy alone will not be able to ensure the mining industry to function properly.

The Bitcoin (BTC) mining project by volcanoes called into question?

At present, Nayib Bukele has not reacted to these accusations. They are potentially important, insofar as it would call into question a promise of the president, namely ecological mining in El Salvador.

It is difficult to confirm or deny the words of Ricardo Navarro. Indeed, geothermal energy is a complex energy and the least known of the renewable energies.

However, Ricardo Navarro is partially followed by Marit Brommer, the general manager of the International Geothermal Association, the association which brings together all the players in geothermal energy around the world.

According to the latter, while defending the geothermal potential of El Salvador, the Bukele project is not feasible in six months. On the contrary, it would take three years or more for the local volcanoes to generate electricity and thus mine bitcoins.

President Bukele’s response is expected, as it is one of his flagship projects that would be called into question.

