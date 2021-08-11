Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 wireless earbuds

The Galaxy Buds 2 are Samsung’s latest true wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation and available in four stylish colors.

The Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event has just taken place. During Samsung’s launch event, by far the most attention was paid to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 foldable smartphones. The Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic were also extensively discussed. In addition, a fifth product has been announced, in the audio category. The Galaxy Buds 2 are the brand’s latest True Wireless Earbuds.

The new Samsung Buds 2 are available in four colors that perfectly match the other new Galaxy products from the brand. There is a choice of black, white, olive green and lavender purple. The earbuds come with a white charging case, the inside of which has the same color as the earbuds.

With a retail price of €150, the new earphones are cheaper than the Galaxy Buds Pro launched at the beginning of this year. Nevertheless, the wireless earbuds offer active noise cancellation and good sound quality.

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 : earphones with premium sound and comfortable fit

The new Galaxy Z series will be introduced at the same time as the Galaxy Buds2. The ears have a comfortable fit, so you can wear them all day without any problems. So you can enjoy first-class sound quality anytime, anywhere. The Buds2 are part of the Galaxy ecosystem and are the perfect complement to your Galaxy smartphone, tablet or smartwatch. Adding to the Galaxy Buds lineup, the Galaxy Buds2 give you more choice to find earbuds that suit you.

Galaxy Buds2’s dynamic two-way speakers deliver clear highs and deep bass, while Active Noise Canceling blocks out unwanted background noise. If you still want to hear your surroundings at the same time, you can choose three ambient sound levels. Your own voice sounds clearer than ever during conversations. This is partly due to a solution based on machine learning, in which disturbing background noise is filtered out. This makes the Buds2 suitable for listening to music and video calls.

Galaxy Buds2 are Samsung’s smallest and lightest earphones to date. For the ultimate fit you can do the ‘Earbud fit test’ in the Galaxy Wearable app. There are four color options: Graphite, White, Olive and Lavender. All Galaxy Buds2 come with a matching case.

The suggested retail price of the Galaxy Bud2 is €149, giving more people access to immersive sound, comfortable all-day design and powerful features.