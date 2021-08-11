Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 official introduction

Samsung has announced the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 foldable smartphones. Both with water-resistant housing and a stronger frame.

The highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 have just been officially announced by Samsung. During Galaxy Unpacked 2021, Samsung unveiled five new products, in addition to the two foldable phones, the Galaxy Watch 4, the Watch 4 Classic and the Galaxy Buds 2 were also introduced. Samsung has again significantly improved the new generation of Galaxy Z smartphones, in addition, the price has been reduced. What can you expect from the brand new models?

The new Galaxy Z Fold 3 has a selfie camera that is placed under the screen, in addition, this device has been made compatible with the Samsung S Pen. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is a stylish flip phone with a larger cover screen than before and a two-tone housing.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

The Samsung Z Fold 3 has a 6.2” cover screen. As soon as you unfold the phone, you will have access to a 7.6-inch display. The display is equipped with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, the frame is also reinforced. It is the strongest aluminum frame Samsung has ever used. It is also the first foldable from Samsung that is water resistant according to the IP68 standard.

The camera system on the front and back is the same as that of the Z Fold 2. If you open the device, you have access to a completely new type of selfie camera. It is an under panel camera, which is placed under the flexible screen. A whole new innovation, which will be further developed in the coming years to set the new standard – that is the general expectation.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is also the first foldable smartphone to be compatible with Samsung’s S Pen. For this, two new stylus pens are being released, an S Pen Fold Edition and an S Pen Pro – the latter has Bluetooth functionality.

The new folding phone from Samsung can be ordered as a preorder from now on. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 has a starting price of €1,800. During the preorder period you will receive a free Cover with S Pen and charger. Pre-orders will ship on August 20, with the official launch on August 27.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Last year the Z Flip was put on the market in the Netherlands for €1,500. This time Samsung has managed to offer a significantly lower selling price, as the starting price has been set at €1,050. This time there are many more color options available. By default you can choose from black, cream, dark green and light purple. In addition, a gray, white and pink model is made available as Custom Color variants via the Samsung website.

What else can you expect from this smartphone? The new flip phone has a significantly sturdier design than before. The screen is not only equipped with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, the frame has also been modified. The new ‘Armor Aluminium’ frame is the strongest aluminum frame that Samsung has ever applied to a smartphone, according to the manufacturer.

The smartphone has also been made water resistant for the first time, according to the IP68 standard. This means that you can keep this foldable phone under water up to 1.5 meters for 30 minutes. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Galaxy Z Fold 3 have not been tested for dust resistance.

Below you can read the full Dutch press release from Samsung.

Press release: Samsung unfolds the future of smartphones

With the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G, Samsung is starting a new chapter in groundbreaking foldable smartphones. The third generation Galaxy Z is more durable and has an optimized folding experience. The smartphones therefore seamlessly meet the needs of users and enthusiasts of the Galaxy Z series. With an iconic design and exceptional entertainment options, the Z Flip3 and Z Fold3 open up unique new ways to work and relax.

With the uninterrupted 7.6-inch Infinity Flex Display and the first S Pen ever on a foldable smartphone, the Z Fold3 is the perfect device for multitasking. For those looking for functionality, but also want to be stylish, the Z Flip3 has found the answer. The slim, compact design of the Z Flip3 fits easily in your pocket, while the improved camera functions and a larger Cover Screen ensure the best experience.

“It is not the first time that Samsung has shown that much more is possible with foldable smartphones. The flexibility and versatility of the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 is exactly what we need in the fast-paced world we live in,” said Gerben van Walt Meijer, Marketing Manager Mobile of Samsung Netherlands. “As a pioneer and market leader in foldable smartphones, we are now showing new possibilities with the Z Fold3 and Z Flip3. The improved technologies give you access to new ways to be productive, enjoy and relax. And all because of an ecosystem built on openness and innovation.”

Advanced craftsmanship and durable class

Samsung’s foldables are designed to have a long life. For the first time in the Galaxy Z series, the Fold3 and Z Flip3 are equipped with a water resistance rating of IPX8. So don’t worry if you get caught in a rain shower. Also, both are made of Armor Aluminum – the strongest aluminum ever used for a Galaxy smartphone – and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. This makes the device scratch-resistant and the device can take a beating, for example if you accidentally drop it. With the new protective layer made of PET and the optimized screen layers, the main screen is 80% more durable than previous models.

On the new foldables, the Hideaway Hinge, the hinge introduced on the Galaxy Z Flip, provides a unique user experience. Thanks to the Flex mode, you can continue to use the device in any corner. The improved Sweeper technology has shorter bristles that prevent dust and other particles from entering the Hideaway Hinge, despite the slim design. Intensive testing under the supervision of Bureau Veritas shows that you can easily open and close the Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 200,000 times. Both smartphones are equipped with the latest 5nm AP and 5G.

Galaxy Z Fold3 5G: ultimate productivity and entertainment

Unfold the Z Fold3 and discover the ultimate entertainment experience. With the 7.6-inch Infinity Flex Display, you can enjoy an uninterrupted image down to the last detail thanks to the Under Display Camera. The image is also 29% brighter and at the same time uses less energy thanks to the Eco² display technology. Scrolling is also smooth thanks to the 120Hz variable resfresh rate on both the main and cover screens.

The S Pen, which has been very popular on the Note series for years, makes its foldable debut on the Z Fold3. That’s good news for multitaskers. For example, you can easily make notes on the large main screen during a video call or easily check off your checklist while going through e-mails. Two options will be available: S Pen Fold Edition and S Pen Pro. Both are equipped with a tip that retracts when too much pressure is applied. That way you don’t have to worry about damaging the screen.

The Z Fold3 also features an improved Flex mode. This also allows you to do more at the same time, such as a video call on the top screen while viewing your notes on the bottom screen. And thanks to the improved Multi-Active Window, it’s even easier to multitask on the big screen. App Pair has also been improved. This way you create shortcuts to your favorite apps, so that you can open them later in the same way. With the new Taskbar you can quickly switch between apps without having to go back to the start screen.

The Z Fold3 is slim, thin and light – in short, perfect for on the go. The foldable will be available in Phantom Black, Phantom Green and Phantom Silver.

Galaxy Z Flip3 5G: ideal balance between style, function and fun

The Z Flip3 combines additional color options with a sleek design and premium features. There is a choice of four colors – Cream, Green, Lavender and Phantom Black – while stylish new ring holder and lanyard cases make it easy to hold and carry the phone. There are even more colors available online, such as Gray, Pink and White.

The restyled Cover Screen is four times larger. That makes it much easier to view notifications and messages without having to open the Z Flip3. You can keep track of your agenda, check the weather and count your daily steps with the new Cover Screen widgets. You can also easily match the wallpaper with the color of the Galaxy Watch4 or Galaxy Watch4 Classic.

Z Flip3 is also ideal for capturing and sharing memories. By using the latest camera functions, you can take the most beautiful selfies hands-free with Flex mode. For a quick photo – or even video – you don’t even have to open your device: by double-clicking the on/off button, you can shoot directly from the Cover Screen with the improved Quick Shot function. Scrolling and sharing content is extremely smooth on the 120Hz screen with variable refresh rate.

You’re also in the right place for carefree relaxation with the Z Flip3. You can follow a YouTube vlog, series or TV show hands-free, while the upgraded Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos provide clear and immersive sound, complete with depth and spatial effects. Thanks to Flex Mode Panel, your favorite apps not only look better, they are also easier to use. For example, if your device is partially folded, the function ensures that the video automatically moves to the top half of the screen while the control buttons, such as brightness and volume, move to the bottom half.

Improved experience opens up new possibilities

With the Galaxy Z series you have access to more apps that get the most out of your foldable screen, also because Samsung has expanded its collaboration with companies such as Google and Microsoft. This way you enjoy an optimized experience and collaborate effectively in Microsoft Teams thanks to the Flex Mode of the Galaxy Z series and the power of Office and Teams. And via Microsoft Outlook’s split screen mode for Samsung foldables, you can read an email while simultaneously having other emails open – just like on a desktop. If you need that, you can optimize many more apps for the foldable screen with the Labs function.

Samsung continues to think along with app developers and give them the opportunity to create great new user experiences on the new generation of the Galaxy Z anytime, anywhere. For example, Samsung supports Remote Test Lab(RTL), which allows app developers to time to install and test their applications wherever they are.

Prices and availability

Samsung wants to give as many people as possible access to the unique experience of a foldable smartphone. The Galaxy Z Fold3 is available from € 1,799 and the Galaxy Z Flip3 from € 1,049. The suggested retail price of the Galaxy Bud2 is €149, giving more people access to immersive sound, comfortable all-day design and powerful features.

You can pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 from August 11, they will be released on August 27. With a pre-order of the Z Fold3 or Z Flip3 you can use the premium support service Samsung Care+ for free for a year. Damage caused by accidents is compensated. Think of water damage, replacing the screens or the back cover. In addition, you will receive an extra trade-in value of up to €200. If you place a pre-order for the Z Fold3, you will also receive the Cover with S Pen and charger worth € 89. All pre-orders will ship on August 20.