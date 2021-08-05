Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor

The high-end Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 is the very first monitor with a 49-inch curved Quantum Mini LED display, offering the best gaming experience ever.

Samsung has released a new generation of curved gaming monitors. The high-end Odyssey Neo G9 (G95NA) takes gaming to the next level with Quantum Matrix technology, supported by a Quantum Mini LED display and Quantum HDR 2000. The 49-inch Dual Quad HD resolution display offers the most immersive gaming experience ever.

It is the successor to the top model from 2020, the Odyssey G9. The Neo G9 is the very first Quantum Mini LED curved display monitor, allowing users to enjoy the most refined details. Quantum Matrix technology, combined with a super-fast response time and refresh rate, ensures top-notch performance no matter what type of game you’re playing.

Samsung Quantum Mini LED monitor

The Odyssey Neo G9 uses the same MiniLED technology as Samsung’s latest Neo QLED TVs. This new generation of display technology is made possible by a new light source; Quantum Mini LED.

Quantum Mini LEDs are 40 times smaller than regular LEDs. Combined with Quantum Matrix technology, which uses enhanced 12-bit gradation for greater control over the light source, dark areas become even darker and bright areas even brighter with 2,048 dimming zones.

In addition to a peak brightness of 2,000 nits, Quantum HDR 2000 provides a static contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1. So you can enjoy unparalleled image quality with perfect black-and-white levels and beautifully rich details.

The 49-inch Neo G9 gaming monitor has a Dual Quad High-Definition (DQHD; 5120×1440 pixels) resolution with a refresh rate of 240 Hz and a 1 ms response time. Apart from the impressive 1000R curve, the gaming monitor also carries the Eye Comfort certificate from TÜV Rheinland.

The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 offers Adaptive Sync on DP 1.4 and HDMI 2.1 VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) over HDMI 2.1 with NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. This way you as users are guaranteed of dynamic and fluid action scenes.

The Neo G9 has a futuristic design with a glossy white exterior and a color-changing core lighting on the back. The core lighting has 52 colors and 5 light effect options. This allows the monitor to fit into any gaming setup or environment. The monitor comes with CoreSync function, which allows you to personalize your settings via the multi-color mode.

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 price & availability

The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 is now available as a pre-order. The release will take place on August 9, 2021. You can buy the professional curved monitor with Quantum Mini LED display for €2,200.

Of course, this sales price is not affordable for every gamer. If you are looking for a good gaming monitor, you will find numerous models within Samsung’s Odyssey range. Although the Neo G9 undoubtedly delivers the best image quality, you simply still pay a lot for the new Quantum Mini LED technology.

Are you looking for a cheaper alternative? Last month, Samsung expanded its Odyssey gaming monitor line-up with several cheap ones, which are placed within the G3, G5 and G7 series. With a retail price of €240, the 24″ Odyssey G3 is the cheapest addition to the 2021 line-up. In addition, you can choose the 27″ Odyssey G5 (€500) or the 28-inch Odyssey G7 (€800).

Would you like a large display? Last year the 27-inch and 32-inch Odyssey G7 and the 49-inch Odysey G9 were released, both still offer a fantastic gaming experience. At the time of writing, you pay about €580 for the 27″ Odyssey G7. If you prefer to go for the gigantic 49-inch copy, you will lose about €1,400.