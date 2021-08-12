Samsung T-Mobile partner store in Amsterdam

Samsung is giving away free Galaxy Watch 4 Classic to the first hundred customers who buy Galaxy Z Fold 3 / Z Flip 3 in new partner store in Amsterdam.

Samsung proudly announced five new products yesterday; the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic smartwatches, and the Galaxy Buds 2 earbuds. An extra party was celebrated in Amsterdam, because yesterday the first Samsung x T-Mobile partner store was opened in the Kalverstraat.

In the new T-Mobile Samsung store, a high level of service is pursued, as you can also experience in other T-Mobile telecom stores. You can also go there for specific service for Samsung mobile devices. Consumers can try out and purchase the latest Galaxy products from Samsung. The opening of this unique store marks the successful collaboration between T-Mobile and Samsung.

Samsung T-Mobile telecom store in Kalverstraat, Amsterdam

In the new partner store in the heart of Amsterdam, consumers can get acquainted with the total product portfolio of T-Mobile and Samsung. Customers can experience a complete range of smartphones, smart products such as the Galaxy Watch and a wide range of accessories.

In addition, consumers can go to the store for answers to specific questions about Samsung products and personal service, such as help with setting up devices or performing software updates. For many consumers, visiting a store and physically experiencing a product is an important part of choosing a new device. Both parties are responding to this with this new store.

Onno Rip, Sales Director at T-Mobile Netherlands: “Nowadays, customers expect more when they enter a store. At T-Mobile, we are therefore committed to optimizing our expertise every day so that we can give our customers the best shopping experience. We are at the forefront of the telecom market by launching innovative retail formulas. In addition to service, the customer experience is also central in our stores. We work with different formulas that are tailored to a specific mindset and customer needs. The collaboration with Samsung is a good example of this and a wonderful addition to our retail portfolio. In the T-Mobile Samsung partner store, we go a step further in meeting customer needs and create an experience around connected devices. ”

The new store is now open and can be visited at Kalverstraat 25, Amsterdam. For those who are familiar with this location, the T-Mobile Shop could already be found here. From Friday, August 27, there is a special offer, exclusively valid for those who visit the T-Mobile Samsung store: The first 100 consumers who buy the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Galaxy Z Flip 3 will receive a Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 42mm gift. That’s a nice offer!

The launch of the new Samsung devices will take place on August 27. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 has a starting price of €1,800. The clamshell model is considerably cheaper this year, for €1,050 you can buy the Galaxy Z Flip 3. The Watch 4 Classic smartwatch is available from € 370, so you will receive it for free with the purchase of one of the folding phones – assuming you are among the first 100 buyers.