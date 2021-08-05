Samsung Unpacked 2021: Galaxy Referral Program update

Samsung may unveil an updated Galaxy Referral Program during Galaxy Unpacked to boost sales of the new models.

Galaxy Unpacked 2021 will take place next Wednesday. Several new products will be announced during the event; the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, the Galaxy Z Flip 3, the Galaxy Watch 4, the Watch 4 Classic and the Galaxy Buds 2. Shortly after the introduction, it will be possible to buy the new devices. Of course, Samsung will also set up an attractive pre-order promotion, where you will receive a set of earplugs as a gift when buying one of the new folding phones.

In addition, Samsung seems to want to expand its Referral Program. By creating an account after your purchase, you will receive a referral code that you can give to a friend. Your friend will then receive a 5% discount on his purchase and you will receive rewards points for this, which you can use for a direct discount via the Samsung webshop. a win-win situation, according to Samsung.

A new trademark application raises the suspicion that Samsung wants to change its existing Referral Program name and possibly also expand it.

Samsung Galaxy Referral Program

On August 2 and 3, 2021, Samsung Electronics filed a trademark application in South Korea with the Korean Intellectual Property Office (KIPO) and in Australia with Intellectual Property Australia (IP Australia). It’s about the name ‘Galaxy Referral’. The application is categorized as Class 9/35 with the following description.

Samsung Galaxy Referral trademark description: Downloadable software for providing information to consumers, namely, merchant offers and discounts, loyalty programs, benefits and recommendations relating to smart phones, smart watches, tablet computers, mobile computers, ear buds, headphones, audio speakers, smart tags and accessories for aforementioned goods

It can be concluded from the description that it concerns a similar referral program as Samsung has already set up. However, it is the first time that the name ‘Galaxy’ is used here. Currently, reference is made to the ‘Samsung Referral Program’ via the manufacturer’s website.

It is of course possible that Samsung only changes the name, in order to find more connection with the Galaxy product series. However, it is also possible that the Referral program will be expanded. Think, for example, of receiving extra points/discounts when referring several friends.

Disappointing sales results Samsung

In any case, Samsung will do everything it can to achieve positive sales results with the new Galaxy Z foldable smartphones and of course also with the new smartwatches – the Watch 4 series will be the first smart watches from Samsung that run on Google Wear OS.

The sales results of the Galaxy S smartphones have been declining for some time, which of course leads to the necessary headaches at the South Korean manufacturer. Although the sales of the Galaxy S21 series launched in early 2021 initially seemed to be better than those of the Galaxy S20 series, the 6 monthly sales figures are significantly worse than with previous models – Ice Universe reported earlier this week via Twitter.

According to the Korean news medium Naver, the Galaxy S21 sales are even the worst in 10 years. This makes the ‘Global No. 1’ odds on the game, the website continues. The Chinese Xiaomi is showing enormous growth. A graph from Counterpoint shows that Xiaomi managed to achieve higher sales numbers in April 2021 than competitor Samsung.

All this will push Samsung to create new opportunities, to boost sales. It is quite possible that the new Samsung Galaxy Referral program will become part of this. Just like Samsung will also release additional accessories for the foldable models this time. Whether this is enough, time will tell.

On Wednesday, August 11, the Galaxy Unpacked event will kick off at 4:00 PM. At that time, Samsung will reveal all the details. It will probably be possible to place a pre-order for the new products from Friday 13 August 2021.

View the South Korean application for Samsung Galaxy Referral and Galaxy Referral in Australia here.