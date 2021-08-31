Saudi airport attacked by Houthis, several injured

Eight people were injured in a drone attack by Houthi rebels on Tuesday against Abha International Airport in southern Saudi Arabia, the Yemen Legitimacy Support Coalition said.

“Eight people were injured and a civilian plane damaged, according to initial reports,” the coalition said, quoted by state television Al-Ekhbariya.

This is the second attack targeting Abha International Airport, after a first drone attack on the airport was carried out in the morning, without causing injuries or material damage, the coalition said. denouncing a “war crime”.

Houthi rebels regularly target Saudi territory, especially border areas, with drones and missiles. These attempts are usually thwarted before reaching their goals, but some attacks have been successful in causing damage and injury.

The Secretary General of the Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Youssef Al-Othaimeen, strongly condemned and denounced these acts committed by the Houthi militia, stressing that “the endangering of the lives of travelers and civilians is an act cowardly terrorist and a war crime ”.

SL (with MAP)