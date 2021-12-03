Saudi Arabia loosens travel restrictions for 6 countries

Saudi authorities announced on Thursday the easing of travel restrictions for people arriving from 6 countries, imposed to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to a statement from the Saudi Ministry of Interior, it was decided to allow direct entry from Egypt, Indonesia, Pakistan, Brazil, Vietnam and India, provided that travelers in from these countries have not spent more than 14 days outside these countries before entering the Kingdom.

The decision will come into force on December 1 from 10 p.m., the statement said.

He added that institutional quarantine procedures will be applied to travelers from these countries for a period of 5 days, regardless of their vaccination status outside the Kingdom.

Last May, Saudi Arabia imposed travel restrictions on people arriving from several Arab and foreign countries, as part of precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the new variant of the coronavirus.

As of Thursday, Saudi Arabia has recorded a total of 549,618 coronavirus cases, including 8,829 deaths and 538,740 recoveries.