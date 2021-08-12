Seungri jailed for 3 years, former Big Bang member procures sex workers – gamble internationally, without conscience – fresh news

Seungri jailed for 3 years – August 12, Yonhap news agency reported that Mr. Lee Seung-hyun or Seungri, 31 years old, a former member of the boy band Big Bang. was taken to prison immediately When the military court in Yeonkin south of seoul Read sentenced to three years in prison for several offenses. including supporting others to prostitution and transnational gambling.

Follow the news, press follow, live news

The reason why Seungri was tried by a military court was because he was a conscripted soldier. under the army until the month of March 2020 while prosecutors prosecute Seungri Since January 2020, a number of charges have been filed, including operating the notorious opening of the Burning Sun nightclub. without permission and has behavior of embezzling money

Back then, Seungri was prosecuted for procuring prostitutes to investors from Taiwan, Japan, Hong Kong and other countries since December. 2015-Jan. 2016 to raise funds for nightclubs and other businesses

He was also charged with improper use of 528 million won from a nightclub. including gambling until becoming a habit in Las Vegas since December 2013-Aug. 2017

The money received from gambling is about 2.2 billion won, or about 62 million baht, including in the process of getting such gambling money. Seungri is accused of violating foreign exchange transaction laws. At the trial on 2 July 2021

during the trial Seungri largely denied the allegations. Claiming that the partner provided prostitution and that he did not go to the United States to gamble.

Prosecutors have offered five years in prison and a fine of 20 million won, or about 560,000 baht. Seungri shows no remorse and turns to blaming others as he enjoys the huge profits of his crimes.

/////

Read related news :

K-pop scandal reinforces the culture “Male Man” swagger in South Korean society

dark side kpop sex scandal Police raid a major record label company