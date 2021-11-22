several dead and injured in a Christmas parade

An SUV-type vehicle crashed into a crowd gathered for a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Winsconsin (northern United States) on Sunday, leaving at least five dead and 40 injured, according to a new report provided Monday by local police.

“We can confirm that 5 people died and 40 injured. However, this toll may change as we continue to collect information, ”the city police department said on its Facebook page, noting that a suspect had been taken into custody.

The incident took place at around 4.30 p.m. (10.30 p.m. GMT) in this locality on Sunday, where a Christmas parade is organized every year and the Winsconsin authorities were working on Monday to understand the circumstances in which this accident took place.

“The Waukesha Christmas Parade was taking place when a red SUV knocked down the barriers on the west side and headed for Main Street,” Police Chief Dan Thompson said at a press conference

“The car hit more than 20 people, some of them were children and there were injuries as a result of this incident,” he said.

“Waukesha police have located a suspicious vehicle. An investigation is underway, ”he added, clarifying that a“ person of interest ”had been arrested.

US President Joe Biden has been informed of this incident, the White House “is keeping precisely informed of the situation in Waukesha”, indicated an official of the American presidency.

