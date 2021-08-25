several dead in the crash of a Russian water bomber plane

Eight people were killed in the crash on Saturday of a Russian army water bomber plane in southern Turkey where it was intervening to put out a blaze, Turkish and Russian authorities said.

“We have learned that a Russian water bomber plane which took off from Adana to participate in the fire suppression efforts in Kahramanmaras had an accident,” the Turkish defense ministry said in a statement.

A Turkish aerial surveillance plane and helicopter were dispatched to the scene, he added.

For its part, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the crash of its Be-200 water bomber plane had caused the death of the eight people on board, specifying that they are five Russian soldiers and three Turks.

