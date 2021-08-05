Shocked young man! A girl dies after secretly flirting with each other in the car The police rushed to find the cause.

Shocked young man! A girl dies after secretly flirting with each other in the car The police rushed to find the cause.

Brazilian police are investigating after an abnormality was found in the case of a 15-year-old girl who died of an acute heart attack While having sex with a 26-year-old man in his car

On August 2, the Daily Mail reported that 15-year-old Ms G (Pseudonym) passed away Thursday night (July 29) after she was sent to hospital. treated in a hospital in Cubatao, Sao Paulo, Brazil.

A 26-year-old man, the owner of the car, told police that he and Ms G were having sex in his car. But after that, she suddenly fainted and fainted. Before her lips and face began to turn pale. and her hands are twisted So he rushed her to the hospital. and although the medical team is trying to help but not in time She died at 1:20 a.m. local time.

A state security report said the nurse caring for the girl found her vaginal bleeding. causing the staff to travel to the hospital After being told that the girl had been beaten But the nurse confirmed that There was no sign of violence against the girl at all.

The girl’s parents have said they are unaware of the relationship. of the daughter and the young man And they weren’t sure if the daughter was ill or not. Police have identified the death as suspicious. and is in the process of investigation

The family has asked for a forensic investigation to determine the true cause of her death. The cause of death is expected to be revealed after an autopsy is performed by officials.

However, with this young woman’s age, The man will not face any charges initially because of Brazilian law. The minimum age to consent to sex is 14, so the man has not been charged or charged for separating a minor.

source: dailymail

The post Young shock! Woman dies after secretly flirting with each other in the car Police rushing to find the cause appeared first on Live News.